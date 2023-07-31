U.S. 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during key leader engagements aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

230803-N-PH222-1003

MUARA, Brunei (Aug. 3, 2023) – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC 19) Commanding Officer, Capt. Dale Gregory, and Executive Officer, Cmdr. Guillermo Howell, give a tour of the ship’s flight deck to Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Dato Haszaimi Bin Bol Hassan, and Commander of Royal Brunei Air Force Brig. Gen. Data Seri Pahlawan Mohd Sharif during key leader engagements Aug. 3. The port visit reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Brunei. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

