Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during key leader engagements aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 2 of 3]

    U.S. 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during key leader engagements aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    MUARA, BRUNEI

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Ryan Breeden  

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet   

    230803-N-PH222-1003
    MUARA, Brunei (Aug. 3, 2023) – U.S. 7th Fleet flagship USS Blue Ridge’s (LCC 19) Commanding Officer, Capt. Dale Gregory, and Executive Officer, Cmdr. Guillermo Howell, give a tour of the ship’s flight deck to Commander of Royal Brunei Armed Forces, Maj. Gen. Dato Haszaimi Bin Bol Hassan, and Commander of Royal Brunei Air Force Brig. Gen. Data Seri Pahlawan Mohd Sharif during key leader engagements Aug. 3. The port visit reflects the United States’ commitment to the Indo-Pacific region and complements the many bilateral military cooperation activities conducted by the U.S. Navy and Brunei. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Ryan M. Breeden)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 20:32
    Photo ID: 7951690
    VIRIN: 230803-N-PH222-1003
    Resolution: 4938x3527
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: MUARA, BN 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during key leader engagements aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19) [Image 3 of 3], by PO2 Ryan Breeden, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during key leader engagements aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    U.S. 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during key leader engagements aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)
    U.S. 7th Fleet meets with leaders from the Royal Brunei Armed Forces during key leader engagements aboard USS Blue Ridge (LCC 19)

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Leaders
    7th Fleet
    US Navy
    Brunei
    Royal Armed Forces

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT