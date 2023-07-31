Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 20:16 Photo ID: 7951642 VIRIN: 230731-N-YI386-1058 Resolution: 4295x2858 Size: 10.49 MB Location: DC, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.