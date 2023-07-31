United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building

230731-N-YI386-1011 WASHINGTON D.C. (July 31, 2023) Chief Musician Beth Revell, Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, and Senior Chief Musician Antje Farmer perform a trio number at the United States Capitol Building. The Sea Chanters regularly perform for the public in the Washington, D.C., area and throughout the United States while on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)

