Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building [Image 9 of 10]

    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building

    DC, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Danlie B Cuenca 

    U.S. Navy Band

    230731-N-YI386-1011 WASHINGTON D.C. (July 31, 2023) Chief Musician Beth Revell, Chief Musician Jennifer Stothoff, and Senior Chief Musician Antje Farmer perform a trio number at the United States Capitol Building. The Sea Chanters regularly perform for the public in the Washington, D.C., area and throughout the United States while on national tours. (U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 20:16
    Photo ID: 7951641
    VIRIN: 230731-N-YI386-1051
    Resolution: 4851x3228
    Size: 8.22 MB
    Location: DC, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building [Image 10 of 10], by PO1 Danlie B Cuenca, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building
    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    United States Navy Band Sea Chanters

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT