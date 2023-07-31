United States Navy Band Sea Chanters at the U.S. Capitol Building

230731-N-YI386-1011 WASHINGTON D.C. (July 31, 2023) Musician 1st Class Randall Smith runs sound during the Sea Chanters performance at the United States Capitol Building.(U.S. Navy Photo by Musician 1st Class Danlie Cuenca/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 20:16
|Photo ID:
|7951638
|VIRIN:
|230731-N-YI386-1028
|Location:
|DC, US
