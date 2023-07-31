A U.S. Army Dentist examines a patient on Aug. 3, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the soft-opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 18:54
|Photo ID:
|7951486
|VIRIN:
|230803-F-KJ690-3016
|Resolution:
|8256x5504
|Size:
|28.57 MB
|Location:
|MONROE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
