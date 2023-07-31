Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening [Image 3 of 7]

    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Two U.S. Marines sit manning communication services on Aug. 3, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the soft-opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 7951484
    VIRIN: 230803-F-KJ690-3003
    Resolution: 8039x5359
    Size: 27.56 MB
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    This work, Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

