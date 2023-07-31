A U.S. Army Dentist prepares dental instruments on Aug. 3, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the soft-opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:54 Photo ID: 7951483 VIRIN: 230803-F-KJ690-3011 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 28.48 MB Location: MONROE, LA, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.