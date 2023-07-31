Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening [Image 2 of 7]

    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    A U.S. Army Dentist prepares dental instruments on Aug. 3, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the soft-opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:54
    Photo ID: 7951483
    VIRIN: 230803-F-KJ690-3011
    Resolution: 8256x5504
    Size: 28.48 MB
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 4
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening [Image 7 of 7], by SSgt Christina Russo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening
    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening
    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening
    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening
    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening
    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening
    Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT