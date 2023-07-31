Monroe Wellness Soft-Opening

A U.S. Soldier conducts a technology check prior to a PowerPoint presentation on Aug. 3, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, during the soft-opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program's Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. The Monroe Wellness mission is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Russo)

