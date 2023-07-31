USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations

INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 2, 2023) Gunner’s Mate Seaman James Bugda, from Hazelton, Pennsylvania, signals to Military Sealift Command fleet replenishment oiler USNS Rappahannock (T-AO 204), in the hangar bay aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a fueling-at-sea in the Indian Ocean, August 2, 2023. Commander, Task Force (CTF) 73, in coordination with Military Sealift Command Far East (MSC FE), refuels and resupplies deployed naval forces, along with regional Allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

