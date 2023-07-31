Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations [Image 1 of 2]

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations

    INDIAN OCEAN

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Natasha Chevalier 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Elina Fedalizo, left, from San Diego, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brice Benz, from Jacksonville, Florida, conduct training in the information system equipment room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:42
    Photo ID: 7951464
    VIRIN: 230803-N-JO823-1039
    Resolution: 3200x1725
    Size: 729.91 KB
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
    This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations [Image 2 of 2], by SN Natasha Chevalier, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations
    USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations

    7th fleet
    Combat Systems
    Flight deck
    U.S. Navy

