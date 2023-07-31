USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors conduct daily operations

INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2023) Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Elina Fedalizo, left, from San Diego, and Information Systems Technician 2nd Class Brice Benz, from Jacksonville, Florida, conduct training in the information system equipment room aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Natasha ChevalierLosada)

