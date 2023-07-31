USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2023) Airman Jaylan Brown, right, from Austin, Texas, and Airman Malcom Roberts, from Honolulu, perform maintenance on a watertight door aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

