USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2023) Aviation Electronics Technician 2nd Class Jase Grunder, from Waconia, Minnesota, revises the shop’s schedule in the maintenance shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

