INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2023) Machinery Repairman Airman Peyton Hancock, from Lakeville, Minnesota, weighs a fire extinguisher in the maintenance shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)
|Date Taken:
|08.03.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 18:28
|Photo ID:
|7951430
|VIRIN:
|230803-N-BE723-1019
|Resolution:
|3331x4996
|Size:
|982.95 KB
|Location:
|INDIAN OCEAN
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance [Image 5 of 5], by SN Kazia Ream, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
