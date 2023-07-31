USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76) Sailors perform maintenance

Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    INDIAN OCEAN

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Kazia Ream 

    USS RONALD REAGAN (CVN 76)   

    INDIAN OCEAN (Aug. 3, 2023) Airman Malcom Roberts, from Honolulu, performs a spot check assessment in the maintenance shop aboard the U.S. Navy’s only forward-deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), in the Indian Ocean, August 3, 2023. Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, and supports alliances, partnerships and collective maritime interests in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Kazia Ream)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:28
    Location: INDIAN OCEAN
