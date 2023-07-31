Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    UPDATE: Coast Guard, agencies continue response to diesel spill on Lake Michigan [Image 5 of 7]

    UPDATE: Coast Guard, agencies continue response to diesel spill on Lake Michigan

    MANISTEE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Seaman Christine Bills 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 9

    MANISTEE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard, along with state and local agencies continue to respond
    Thursday to the motor vessel Manitowoc diesel fuel spill in Lake Michigan. (U.S. Coast Guard photos by Seaman Christine Bills)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 18:24
    Location: MANISTEE, MI, US 
    Emergency Response
    Spill
    Manitowoc
    Environmental Protection
    Lake Michigan

