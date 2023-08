U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus

MARI, Cyprus (Aug. 2, 2023) Ensign Connor Fegard, Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Detail Cyprus Officer in Charge, back left, Head of Technical Services Directorate Dr. Nicos Mateou, back right, Republic of Cyprus Minister of Defense Michalis Giorgallas, front left, U.S. Ambassador Julie Fisher, front center, and distinguished Cypriot visitors pose for a group photo, in Mari, Cyprus Aug. 2, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Cyprus courtesy photo)

