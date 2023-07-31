Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus [Image 3 of 5]

    U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus

    CYPRUS

    08.02.2023

    Courtesy Photo

    Naval Mobile Construction Battalion 1

    MARI, Cyprus (Aug. 2, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Detail Cyprus, greet Lt. Gen. Dimokritos Zervakis, center, Chief of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus, and Republic of Cyprus Minister of Defense Michalis Giorgallas, right, during their visit, in Mari, Cyprus Aug. 2, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Cyprus courtesy photo)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 17:06
    Photo ID: 7951235
    VIRIN: 230802-N-RH019-1003
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 1.93 MB
    Location: CY
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus
    U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus
    U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus
    U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus
    U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Seabees
    NECC
    NMCB 1
    CTF 68
    Rh019

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT