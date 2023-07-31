U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus

MARI, Cyprus (Aug. 2, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Detail Cyprus, greet Lt. Gen. Dimokritos Zervakis, center, Chief of Defense of the Republic of Cyprus, and Republic of Cyprus Minister of Defense Michalis Giorgallas, right, during their visit, in Mari, Cyprus Aug. 2, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Cyprus courtesy photo)

