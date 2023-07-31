MARI, Cyprus (Aug. 2, 2023) Seabees assigned to Naval Mobile Construction Battalion (NMCB) 1 Detail Cyprus, pose for a group photo with Republic of Cyprus Minister of Defense Michalis Giorgallas, U.S. Ambassador Julie Fisher, and distinguished Cypriot visitors, in Mari, Cyprus Aug. 2, 2023. NMCB 1 operates as a part of Navy Expeditionary Combat Command and is assigned to Commander, Task Force 68 for deployment across the U.S. Naval Forces Europe-Africa area of operations to defend U.S., allied, and partner interests. (Cyprus courtesy photo)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 17:06 Photo ID: 7951233 VIRIN: 230802-N-RH019-1002 Resolution: 6720x4480 Size: 2.35 MB Location: CY Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, U.S. Ambassador visits NMCB ONE Cyprus [Image 5 of 5], must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.