An Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota completes a service inspection to a A/M32A-60 generator. A/M32A-60 generators provide ground power for ground system operations and are vital part of daily flying operations. Aerospace Ground Equipment specialists are responsible for maintaining and repairing equipment that supply electricity, hydraulic pressure, and air pressure to our F-16s to ensure we are ready for take-off. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Addie Peterson)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7951054 VIRIN: 230801-Z-KH354-1008 Resolution: 8256x5504 Size: 3.72 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 4 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AGE personnel ensure we are ready for take off [Image 8 of 8], by Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.