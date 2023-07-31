An Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota completes a service inspection to a A/M32A-60 generator. A/M32A-60 generators provide ground power for ground system operations and are vital part of daily flying operations. Aerospace Ground Equipment specialists are responsible for maintaining and repairing equipment that supply electricity, hydraulic pressure, and air pressure to our F-16s to ensure we are ready for take-off. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Amn Addie Peterson)
|Date Taken:
|08.01.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 15:58
|Photo ID:
|7951050
|VIRIN:
|230801-Z-KH354-1009
|Resolution:
|7398x4933
|Size:
|3.74 MB
|Location:
|DULUTH, MN, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, AGE personnel ensure we are ready for take off [Image 8 of 8], by Addie Peterson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
