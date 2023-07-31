Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AGE personnel ensure we are ready for take off [Image 1 of 8]

    DULUTH, MN, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Audra Flanagan 

    148th Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    An Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota prepares a pressurized cabin leakage tester for an operations check on August 1, 2023. Cabin leakage testers measure the leakage rate of an aircraft cabin by applying pressure. Aerospace Ground Equipment specialists are responsible for maintaining and repairing equipment that supply electricity, hydraulic pressure, and air pressure to our F-16s to ensure we are ready for take-off. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
