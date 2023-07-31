An Aerospace Ground Equipment specialist assigned to the 148th Fighter Wing, Minnesota Air National Guard, Duluth, Minnesota prepares a pressurized cabin leakage tester for an operations check on August 1, 2023. Cabin leakage testers measure the leakage rate of an aircraft cabin by applying pressure. Aerospace Ground Equipment specialists are responsible for maintaining and repairing equipment that supply electricity, hydraulic pressure, and air pressure to our F-16s to ensure we are ready for take-off. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Audra Flanagan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.01.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 15:58 Photo ID: 7951046 VIRIN: 230801-Z-BQ052-1008 Resolution: 4032x3024 Size: 1.29 MB Location: DULUTH, MN, US Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, AGE personnel ensure we are ready for take off [Image 8 of 8], by Audra Flanagan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.