    Warrior Exercise Training at Fort McCoy, WI 2023 [Image 5 of 12]

    Warrior Exercise Training at Fort McCoy, WI 2023

    FORT MCCOY, WI, UNITED STATES

    06.12.2023

    Photo by Amanda Clark 

    Fort McCoy Multimedia Visual Information Branch

    WAREX is a large-scale exercise hosted by the 87th Training Division aimed at squad level proficiency in a variety of warrior tasks for combat readiness.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 06.12.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 14:21
    Photo ID: 7950794
    VIRIN: 230612-A-YF049-1019
    Resolution: 5504x8256
    Size: 3.38 MB
    Location: FORT MCCOY, WI, US 
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Warrior Exercise Training at Fort McCoy, WI 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    WI
    Fort McCoy
    WAREX

