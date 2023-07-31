WAREX is a large-scale exercise hosted by the 87th Training Division aimed at squad level proficiency in a variety of warrior tasks for combat readiness.
|Date Taken:
|06.12.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 14:21
|Photo ID:
|7950790
|VIRIN:
|230612-A-YF049-1009
|Resolution:
|7677x5118
|Size:
|3.21 MB
|Location:
|FORT MCCOY, WI, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Warrior Exercise Training at Fort McCoy, WI 2023 [Image 12 of 12], by Amanda Clark, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT