Trailblazing female engineer retires from NUWC Division, Keyport after nearly 42 years

Gerry Austin, Weapons In-Service Engineering Branch Head at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, speaks during May Westerback’s retirement ceremony. The Test and Evaluation Department, where Westerback works, held a send-off ceremony for her on July 27, attended by colleagues, friends and Westerback's mother, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Westerback. (US Navy photo by Eric M. Butler/RELEASED)

