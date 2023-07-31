Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Trailblazing female engineer retires from NUWC Division, Keyport after nearly 42 years [Image 2 of 2]

    Trailblazing female engineer retires from NUWC Division, Keyport after nearly 42 years

    KEYPORT, WA, UNITED STATES

    07.27.2023

    Photo by Frank Kaminski 

    Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division Keyport

    Gerry Austin, Weapons In-Service Engineering Branch Head at Naval Undersea Warfare Center Division, Keyport, speaks during May Westerback’s retirement ceremony. The Test and Evaluation Department, where Westerback works, held a send-off ceremony for her on July 27, attended by colleagues, friends and Westerback's mother, Dr. Mary Elizabeth Westerback. (US Navy photo by Eric M. Butler/RELEASED)

