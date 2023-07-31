W.Va. Guard hosts W.Va. Cabinet Secretaries and staff

West Virginia Cabinet Secretaries and staff received briefings and participated in an orientation flight hosted by West Virginia Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Bill Crane at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, August 3, 2023. Participants received briefings on national security issues, the ongoing deployment of West Virginia Soldiers and Airmen supporting Operation Lone Star in Texas, and then toured UH-60M Blackhawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters before embarking on an orientation flight on a C-130J Super Hercules belonging to the 130th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

