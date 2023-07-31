Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    W.Va. Guard hosts W.Va. Cabinet Secretaries and staff [Image 5 of 5]

    W.Va. Guard hosts W.Va. Cabinet Secretaries and staff

    CHARLESTON, WV, UNITED STATES

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Edwin Wriston 

    West Virginia National Guard

    West Virginia Cabinet Secretaries and staff received briefings and participated in an orientation flight hosted by West Virginia Adjutant General Maj. Gen. Bill Crane at McLaughlin Air National Guard Base, Charleston, West Virginia, August 3, 2023. Participants received briefings on national security issues, the ongoing deployment of West Virginia Soldiers and Airmen supporting Operation Lone Star in Texas, and then toured UH-60M Blackhawk and UH-72 Lakota helicopters before embarking on an orientation flight on a C-130J Super Hercules belonging to the 130th Airlift Wing. (U.S. Army National Guard photo by Edwin L. Wriston)

    This work, W.Va. Guard hosts W.Va. Cabinet Secretaries and staff [Image 5 of 5], by Edwin Wriston, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

