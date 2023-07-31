Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    377th ABW vice commander greets visitors [Image 2 of 2]

    377th ABW vice commander greets visitors

    ALBUQUERQUE, NM, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick 

    377th Air Base Wing Public Affairs

    Alex Wagner (left), Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, and Gilbert Cisneros (right), Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, pose for a photo with Col. Elizabeth Keller, 377th Air Base Wing vice commander, after arriving at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, August 2, 2023. During their visit, Wagner and Cisneros will attend the League of United Latin American Citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 12:52
    Photo ID: 7950417
    VIRIN: 230802-F-ST571-1033
    Resolution: 6048x4024
    Size: 3.35 MB
    Location: ALBUQUERQUE, NM, US 
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 377th ABW vice commander greets visitors [Image 2 of 2], by SrA Karissa Dick, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    377th ABW vice commander greets visitors
    377th ABW vice commander greets visitors

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Kirtland Air Force Base
    Vice commander
    Visitor
    Assistant Secretary of the Air Force
    377th ABW
    Team Kirtland

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT