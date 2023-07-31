377th ABW vice commander greets visitors

Alex Wagner (left), Assistant Secretary of the Air Force, and Gilbert Cisneros (right), Under Secretary of Defense for Personnel and Readiness, pose for a photo with Col. Elizabeth Keller, 377th Air Base Wing vice commander, after arriving at Kirtland Air Force Base, New Mexico, August 2, 2023. During their visit, Wagner and Cisneros will attend the League of United Latin American Citizens. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Karissa Dick.)

