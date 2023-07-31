Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Daily Operations Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) [Image 6 of 6]

    Daily Operations Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    NEWPORT NEWS, VA., VA, UNITED STATES

    01.01.2014

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Sasha Ambrose 

    USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

    230801-N-IX644-1031 Newport News, Va. (August 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), attend an educational expo at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia, August 1, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sasha Ambrose)

    TAGS

    CVN 74
    USS John C. Stennis
    RCOH

