Daily Operations Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

230801-N-IX644-1031 Newport News, Va. (August 1, 2023) U.S. Navy Sailors assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74) and the Ford-class aircraft carrier USS John F. Kennedy (CVN 79), attend an educational expo at Huntington Hall in Newport News, Virginia, August 1, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sasha Ambrose)

