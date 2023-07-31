Daily Operations Onboard USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74)

230731-N-IX644-1056 Newport News, Va. (July 31, 2023) U.S. Navy Culinary Specialist 3rd Class Kobie Brownlee, left, relieves Aviation Ordnanceman Airman Jaylyn Mickle, both assigned to the Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS John C. Stennis (CVN 74), during damage control training, in Newport News, Virginia, July 31, 2023. John C. Stennis is in Newport News Shipyard conducting Refueling and Complex Overhaul to prepare the ship for the second half of its 50-year service life. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 3rd Class Sasha Ambrose)

