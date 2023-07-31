Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Dover AFB hosts 2nd Annual Whole Airman Fair [Image 1 of 6]

    Dover AFB hosts 2nd Annual Whole Airman Fair

    DOVER, DE, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Mauricio Campino 

    436th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    Members of Team Dover visit information booths during the Second Annual Whole Airman Fair at Dover Air Force Base, Delaware, Aug. 1, 2023. The event featured 41 booths by military and civilian organizations, and connected Airmen to resources for their physical, mental and spiritual health. (U.S. Air Force photo by Mauricio Campino)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:06
    Photo ID: 7950165
    VIRIN: 230801-F-DA916-1008
    Resolution: 3607x2400
    Size: 5.99 MB
    Location: DOVER, DE, US 
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Dover AFB hosts 2nd Annual Whole Airman Fair [Image 6 of 6], by Mauricio Campino, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Dover AFB
    U.S. Air Force
    Dover Air Force Base
    Team Dover
    whole airman

