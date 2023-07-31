U.S. Air Force Airman 1st Class Krista Wallace, 31st Security Forces Squadron security response team member, led a security detail through the Aviano Middle High School during an active shooter exercise at Aviano Air Base, Aug. 3, 2023. Security Forces, Fire Department, Medical, and Italian air force personnel worked together, in coordination with the Prefect’s office and local law enforcement agencies, to provide medical assistance, evacuate the building and ensure the scene is safe to return to normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

IMAGE INFO Date Taken: 08.03.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 11:10 Photo ID: 7950153 VIRIN: 230803-F-PB738-1123 Resolution: 4642x3095 Size: 925.62 KB Location: AVIANO AIR BASE, IT Web Views: 3 Downloads: 1 PUBLIC DOMAIN This work, Aviano Active Shooter Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.