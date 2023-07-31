Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Aviano Active Shooter Exercise [Image 3 of 4]

    Aviano Active Shooter Exercise

    AVIANO AIR BASE, ITALY

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan 

    31st Fighter Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Air Force and Italian air force first responders carry a simulated patient during an active shooter exercise at the Aviano Middle High School at Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 3, 2023.Security Forces, Fire Department, Medical, and Italian air force personnel worked together, in coordination with the Prefect’s office and local law enforcement agencies, to provide medical assistance, evacuate the building and ensure the scene is safe to return to normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

