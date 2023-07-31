From left, U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Kennedy McThomas, 31st Security Forces Squadron law enforcement patrolman, and Airman 1st Class Krista Wallace, 31st SFS security response team member, clear a hallway during an active shooter exercise at the Aviano Middle High School on Aviano Air Base, Italy Aug. 3, 2023. Security Forces, Fire Department, Medical, and Italian air force personnel worked together, in coordination with the Prefect’s office and local law enforcement agencies, to provide medical assistance, evacuate the building and ensure the scene is safe to return to normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)
|08.03.2023
|08.03.2023 11:10
|7950151
|230803-F-PB738-1067
|4899x3266
|1.01 MB
|AVIANO AIR BASE, IT
|4
|1
This work, Aviano Active Shooter Exercise [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Noah Sudolcan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
