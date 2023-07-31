Aviano Active Shooter Exercise

Two U.S. Air Force members from the 31st Security Forces Squadron ascend stairs during an active shooter exercise at the Aviano Middle High School on Aviano Air Base, Italy, Aug. 3, 2023. Security Forces, Fire Department, Medical, and Italian air force personnel worked together, in coordination with the Prefect’s office and local law enforcement agencies, to provide medical assistance, evacuate the building and ensure the scene is safe to return to normal operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Noah Sudolcan)

