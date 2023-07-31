Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NASA Buoyancy Lab

    NASA Buoyancy Lab

    HOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2023

    Photo by Alex Chesney 

    DoD Manufacturing Technology Program

    Justin McRoberts, MSTP Program Manager, stands over the indoor pool of NASA's Buoyancy Lab at Johnson Space Center. This pool acts as a training environment for astronauts working on the International Space Station mission.

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Manufacturing Science and Technology Program Leads Annual Program Management Training at Johnson Space Center

    NASA
    Johnson Space Center
    MSTP

