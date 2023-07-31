Coast Guard, agencies respond to diesel spill on Lake Michigan

MANISTEE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard personnel, along with state and local agencies are responding

Wednesday to a report of the motor vessel Manitowoc spilling diesel in Lake Michigan, approximately

1.5 nautical miles offshore of Manistee, Michigan. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

