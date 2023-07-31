Coast Guard, agencies respond to diesel spill on Lake Michigan

MANISTEE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard personnel, along with state and local agencies are responding
Wednesday to a report of the motor vessel Manitowoc spilling diesel in Lake Michigan, approximately
1.5 nautical miles offshore of Manistee, Michigan. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)
08.02.2023
Date Posted:
08.03.2023
Location:
MANISTEE, MI, US
