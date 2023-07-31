Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Coast Guard, agencies respond to diesel spill on Lake Michigan

    MANISTEE, MI, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    MANISTEE, Mich. — U.S. Coast Guard personnel, along with state and local agencies are responding
    Wednesday to a report of the motor vessel Manitowoc spilling diesel in Lake Michigan, approximately
    1.5 nautical miles offshore of Manistee, Michigan. (U.S. Coast Guard courtesy photo)

    IMAGE INFO

    TAGS

    Emergency Response
    Spill
    Environmental Protection
    Lake Michigan
    Ninth Coast Guard District

