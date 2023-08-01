Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    August 1, 2023 – Class of 2024 New Student Orientation [Image 2 of 3]

    August 1, 2023 – Class of 2024 New Student Orientation

    UNITED STATES

    12.31.2011

    Photo by William Dodge 

    U.S. Naval War College

    NEWPORT, R.I. – President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin welcomes NWC’s class of 2024 during their new student orientation, Aug. 1. Rear Adm. Garvin provided welcoming remarks alongside Provost Dr. Stephen Mariano and Command Master Chief Joseph Fahrney. The command group challenged the more than 400 joint and multinational students to take advantage of all educational opportunities afforded to them as they begin this rigorous, ten-month long program of study. They also stressed the relevance of an education in strategic-minded critical thinking, sound decision making, and ethical leadership in their careers as leaders in the profession of arms. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 12.31.2011
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:30
    Photo ID: 7950085
    VIRIN: 230801-N-GP524-1035
    Resolution: 4417x3155
    Size: 1.59 MB
    Location: US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, August 1, 2023 – Class of 2024 New Student Orientation [Image 3 of 3], by William Dodge, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    August 1, 2023 – Class of 2024 New Student Orientation
    August 1, 2023 – Class of 2024 New Student Orientation
    August 1, 2023 – Class of 2024 New Student Orientation

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    U.S. Naval War College
    Sailors
    education
    Class of 2024
    President of the U.S. Naval War College Rear Admiral Peter Garvin

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT