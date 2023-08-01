August 1, 2023 – Class of 2024 New Student Orientation

NEWPORT, R.I. – President of the U.S. Naval War College (NWC) Rear Adm. Pete Garvin welcomes NWC’s class of 2024 during their new student orientation, Aug. 1. Rear Adm. Garvin provided welcoming remarks alongside Provost Dr. Stephen Mariano and Command Master Chief Joseph Fahrney. The command group challenged the more than 400 joint and multinational students to take advantage of all educational opportunities afforded to them as they begin this rigorous, ten-month long program of study. They also stressed the relevance of an education in strategic-minded critical thinking, sound decision making, and ethical leadership in their careers as leaders in the profession of arms. Established in 1884, NWC informs today’s decision-makers and educates tomorrow’s leaders by providing educational experiences and learning opportunities that develop their ability to anticipate and prepare strategically for the future, strengthen the foundations of peace, and create a decisive warfighting advantage. (U.S. Navy photo by Brett Dodge/Released)

