    ABG announces quarterly award winners

    HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, UNITED STATES

    08.01.2023

    Photo by Todd Maki 

    66th Air Base Group Public Affairs

    Col. Taona Enriquez, 66th Air Base Group commander, speaks to Brandon Taylor, 66th Force Support Squadron Minuteman Commons operations assistant, during a quarterly award presentation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 1, while Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, command chief, looks on. Taylor received the NAF Category I of the Quarter award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)

    Date Taken: 08.01.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:24
    Photo ID: 7950041
    VIRIN: 230801-F-TG847-1012
    Resolution: 4866x3238
    Size: 9.38 MB
    Location: HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US 
    This work, ABG announces quarterly award winners, by Todd Maki, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    recognition
    quarterly awards
    Hanscom Air Force Base. U.S. Air Force

