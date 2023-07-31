ABG announces quarterly award winners

Col. Taona Enriquez, 66th Air Base Group commander, speaks to Brandon Taylor, 66th Force Support Squadron Minuteman Commons operations assistant, during a quarterly award presentation at Hanscom Air Force Base, Mass., Aug. 1, while Chief Master Sgt. Alan Weary, command chief, looks on. Taylor received the NAF Category I of the Quarter award. (U.S. Air Force photo by Todd Maki)
|08.01.2023
|08.03.2023 09:24
|7950041
|230801-F-TG847-1012
|4866x3238
|9.38 MB
|HANSCOM AIR FORCE BASE, MA, US
|1
|0
