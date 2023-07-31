Monroe Wellness Set-Up

U.S. Airmen transport equipment on Aug. 2, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, in preparation for the soft-opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. Monroe Wellness is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

Date Taken: 08.02.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 Location: MONROE, LA, US