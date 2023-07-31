U.S. Airmen transport equipment on Aug. 2, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, in preparation for the soft-opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. Monroe Wellness is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)
|Date Taken:
|08.02.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 09:17
|Photo ID:
|7950035
|VIRIN:
|230802-F-WH833-1060
|Resolution:
|3345x2230
|Size:
|637.99 KB
|Location:
|MONROE, LA, US
|Web Views:
|4
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Monroe Wellness Set-Up [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
