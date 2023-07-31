Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monroe Wellness Set-Up [Image 13 of 13]

    Monroe Wellness Set-Up

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Airmen transport equipment on Aug. 2, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, in preparation for the soft-opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. Monroe Wellness is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    This work, Monroe Wellness Set-Up [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

