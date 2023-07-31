Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Monroe Wellness Set-Up [Image 12 of 13]

    Monroe Wellness Set-Up

    MONROE, LA, UNITED STATES

    08.02.2023

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah Tancer 

    910th Airlift Wing Public Affairs

    U.S. Soldiers prepare a dental treatment area on Aug. 2, 2023, at Monroe Civic Center, Louisiana, for the soft opening of the Innovative Readiness Training Program’s Monroe Wellness Mission 2023. Monroe Wellness is a two-week hands-on Joint Force medical training mission that provides no-cost medical services to Monroe, West Monroe and their surrounding areas. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Noah J. Tancer)

    Date Taken: 08.02.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 09:17
    Photo ID: 7950033
    VIRIN: 230802-F-WH833-1049
    Resolution: 7143x4464
    Size: 2.3 MB
    Location: MONROE, LA, US 
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Monroe Wellness Set-Up [Image 13 of 13], by TSgt Noah Tancer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    IRT
    Monroe
    Joint Force
    Innovative Readiness Training
    West Monroe
    Monroe Wellness

