Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW

U.S. Air Force Lt. Col. Scott Nupson, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing Chaplain, shares trust techniques to 70th ISR Wing members during a speed trust event, July 31, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. Speed of trust is a technique that individuals can use to inspire trust in those around them, in their personal and professional lives. Trust improves communication, making existing relationships more productive and efficient while opening the door to new relationships and opportunities. Additionally, trust builds loyalty and respect, and fosters collaboration and innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

