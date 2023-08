Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW

U.S. Air Force Master Sgt. Martin Harrie, 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing religious affairs noncommissioned officer in charge, listens to 70th ISRW members discuss personal experiences during a speed of trust event, July 31, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. The speed of trust is a technique that individuals can use to inspire trust in those around them, in their personal and professional lives. Trust improves communication, making existing relationships more productive and efficient while opening the door to new relationships and opportunities. Additionally, trust builds loyalty and respect, and fosters collaboration and innovation. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

