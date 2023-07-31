Airmen assigned to the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing share personal experiences during a speed of trust event, July 31, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. This event is covered under the “strong bonds” program, a chaplain-based military program designed to assist commanders in supporting unit-led events and retreats for Airmen of all ranks, which can include their spouses. At a strong bonds “getaway,” members will benefit from relationship education and skills training in a setting that inspires hope, fosters fellowship, and rekindles intimacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)
|Date Taken:
|07.31.2023
|Date Posted:
|08.03.2023 07:49
|Photo ID:
|7949912
|VIRIN:
|230731-F-AE629-1092
|Resolution:
|2100x1500
|Size:
|776.99 KB
|Location:
|FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, US
|Web Views:
|1
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW [Image 3 of 3], by SSgt Kevin Iinuma, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
LEAVE A COMMENT