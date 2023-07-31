Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW [Image 1 of 3]

    Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW

    FORT GEORGE G. MEADE, MD, UNITED STATES

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Kevin Iinuma 

    70th ISR Wing

    Airmen assigned to the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing share personal experiences during a speed of trust event, July 31, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. This event is covered under the “strong bonds” program, a chaplain-based military program designed to assist commanders in supporting unit-led events and retreats for Airmen of all ranks, which can include their spouses. At a strong bonds “getaway,” members will benefit from relationship education and skills training in a setting that inspires hope, fosters fellowship, and rekindles intimacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

    Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW
    Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW
    Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW

    TAGS

    Strong Bonds
    70th ISRW
    70th ISRW Chapel

