Speed of Trust: Building Strong Bonds in the 70th ISRW

Airmen assigned to the 70th Intelligence, Surveillance, and Reconnaissance Wing share personal experiences during a speed of trust event, July 31, 2023, in Annapolis, Maryland. This event is covered under the “strong bonds” program, a chaplain-based military program designed to assist commanders in supporting unit-led events and retreats for Airmen of all ranks, which can include their spouses. At a strong bonds “getaway,” members will benefit from relationship education and skills training in a setting that inspires hope, fosters fellowship, and rekindles intimacy. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Kevin Iinuma)

