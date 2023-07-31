Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Diego Garcia conducts Transitional Assist Program

    DIEGO GARCIA, BRITISH INDIAN OCEAN TERRITORY

    08.03.2023

    Photo by Seaman Raquell Williams 

    U.S. Navy Support Facility Diego Garcia

    DIEGO GARCIA, British Indian Ocean Territory -- Sailors learn about the educational opportunities as apart of a Transitional Assist Program August 3, 2023. NSF Diego Garcia’s mission is to provide critical support to U.S. and allied forces forward deployed to the Indian Ocean, while supporting multi-theater forces operating in the CENTCOM, AFRICOM, EUCOM and PACOM areas of responsibilities in support of overseas contingency operations. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Raquell Williams)

    Date Taken: 08.03.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 04:10
    VIRIN: 230803-N-VD231-1018
    Location: DIEGO GARCIA, IO 
    This work, Diego Garcia conducts Transitional Assist Program, by SN Raquell Williams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAPS
    U.S. Navy
    NSF Diego Garcia

