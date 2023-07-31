200th RED HORSE conduct annual training abroad

Senior Airman Elisjah Twardzik and Senior Airman Brianna Briggs are promoted to Staff Sgt. by Maj. Gregory Maclin, among Airmen from the 200th Rapid Engineer Deployable Heavy Operational Repair Squadron Engineer (RED HORSE) from the Ohio Air National Guard, while performing annual training, Aug 3, 2023, at Moron AB, Spain. As part of their annual training, members are gaining valuable experience abroad while benefiting the installation constructing a new patio, creating new parking lots, updating a facility and accomplishing the groundwork for a new firing range. (U.S. Air Force photo by Master Sgt. Joe Harwood)

