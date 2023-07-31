MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (July 31, 2023) Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), middle left, along with various command area leadership meet with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, right, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installations (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

