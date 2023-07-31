Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 10 of 11]

    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    SINGAPORE

    07.31.2023

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Jomark Almazan 

    Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific

    SINGAPORE (July 31, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, right, meets with various command area leadership, during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installations (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

    LEAVE A COMMENT

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 07.31.2023
    Date Posted: 08.03.2023 02:01
    Photo ID: 7949647
    VIRIN: 230731-N-DB724-1098
    Resolution: 5966x3977
    Size: 2.52 MB
    Location: SG
    Web Views: 9
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC [Image 11 of 11], by PO2 Jomark Almazan, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC
    MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCPON
    DESRON 7
    SAC
    COMLOG WESTPAC
    MSC FE
    NAVSUP FLC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download

    • LEAVE A COMMENT