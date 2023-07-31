MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (July 31, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea answers questions from Sailors during an All Hands call with Sailors, Marines and civilian personnel rotationally assigned to Singapore during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installations (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

Date Taken: 07.31.2023 Date Posted: 08.03.2023 Photo ID: 7949646 by PO2 Jomark Almazan