MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (July 31, 2023) Lt. Alex Falten, assigned to commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), right, has a discussion with Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, left, during a tour of the Joint Logistics Center hosted by Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, COMLOG WESTPAC, during scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installations (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

