MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (July 31, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, left, meets with Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installations (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)
07.31.2023
08.03.2023
|7949641
|230731-N-DB724-1020
|5923x3949
|2.81 MB
|SG
|3
|0
