MCPON Visits COMLOG WESTPAC

SINGAPORE (July 31, 2023) Master Chief Petty Officer of the Navy (MCPON) James Honea, left, receives a tour from Rear Adm. Mark A. Melson, Commander, Logistics Group Western Pacific/Task Force 73 (COMLOG WESTPAC/CTF 73), right, of the Joint Logistics Center (JLOC) during a scheduled visit to Sembawang Naval Installations (SNI). COMLOG WESTPAC supports deployed naval forces along with regional allies and partners, to sustain patrols in the Indo-Pacific, participation in naval exercises and responses to natural disasters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jomark A. Almazan/Released)

